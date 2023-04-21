NHL playoffs return to Seattle as Kraken host Avs in Game 3

SEATTLE (AP) — For the first time in more than 100 years, games contested in the quest for the Stanley Cup will take place in Seattle. The Kraken will host Colorado in Game 3 of the teams’ first-round series on Saturday night. The teams split the first two games in Denver with the Avalanche rallying for a 3-2 win in Game 2. In 1919, the Seattle Metropolitans hosted the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final. But the city has been without Stanley Cup playoff games since. In other games, the New York Rangers take a 2-0 lead back to Madison Square Garden against New Jersey. Tampa Bay hosts Toronto, and Winnipeg hosts Vegas with both series tied at 1-1.

