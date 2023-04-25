NHL players shrug off concerns after Barron’s skate to face

Winnipeg’s Morgan Barron is still recovering after a skate blade cut his face during a game against Vegas. He needed 75 stiches but has continued to play with a full cage mask on his helmet. The NHL requires helmets and half-visors to provide some protection for the eyes. Players say they don’t want any more protections on the helmets. They say they prefer to be able to see. They called Barron’s incident unfortunate but also very unusual.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.