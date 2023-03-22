NHL players: Crosby most complete; McDavid tops for clutch

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby continues being regarded by his peers as the NHL’s most complete player. And yet, he takes a backseat to Edmonton’s Connor McDavid in having the best chance to produce in the clutch. Those are among the findings in the National Hockey League Players’ Association releasing its sixth annual and eighth overall survey of players. Overall, 625 players participated in answering 14 questions. In other categories, Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy is the preferred choice among players on who they would want in net in a must-win situation. Colorado’s Cale Makar is the top defenseman. And the NHL’s best ice happens to be in Montreal.

