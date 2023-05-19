NHL Players’ Association promotes Ron Hainsey to assistant executive director

TORONTO (AP) — The NHL Players’ Association has promoted Ron Hainsey to assistant executive director. The retired defenseman joined the union two years ago and was assigned to work on special projects and development initiatives. He’s now among the most prominent former players on Marty Walsh’s staff. The former U.S. Secretary of Labor and mayor of Boston was hired away from the Biden administration in February to succeed Don Fehr as the NHLPA’s executive director.

