NHL Player Inclusion Coalition strives to continue growth of hockey

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Member of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition held a ball hockey clinic at the James Boys & Girls Club in historic West Las Vegas. Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud announced that the group was donating $20,000 on behalf of fellow coalition member Ryan Reaves, to provide 10 Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada with street hockey equipment and staffing for two months of hockey programming.

