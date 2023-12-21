NHL-leading Golden Knights goalies Hill and Thompson both out with injuries

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights will be without goalies Adin Hill and Logan Thompson for Thursday night’s game at the Tampa Bay Lightning. Thompson (10-5-3, 2.71 goals-against average) left Tuesday night’s 6-3 loss at Carolina early in the third period with an upper-body injury. Hill (10-2-2, 1.93 GAA) missed the first seven games in December with a lower-body injury and lasted just 6:25 in his return against Ottawa on Dec. 17. Jiri Patera made his second appearance this season in relief of Thompson on Tuesday. Isaiah Saville was recalled from Henderson of the AHL. They have combined four games of NHL experience.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.