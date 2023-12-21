NHL-leading Golden Knights goalies Hill and Thompson both out with injuries

By The Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot by Ottawa Senators center Mark Kastelic (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Also defending are Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, left, and defenseman Ben Hutton (17). (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Marcus]

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights will be without goalies Adin Hill and Logan Thompson for Thursday night’s game at the Tampa Bay Lightning. Thompson (10-5-3, 2.71 goals-against average) left Tuesday night’s 6-3 loss at Carolina early in the third period with an upper-body injury. Hill (10-2-2, 1.93 GAA) missed the first seven games in December with a lower-body injury and lasted just 6:25 in his return against Ottawa on Dec. 17. Jiri Patera made his second appearance this season in relief of Thompson on Tuesday. Isaiah Saville was recalled from Henderson of the AHL. They have combined four games of NHL experience.

