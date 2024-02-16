NHL-leading Canucks beat Red Wings 4-1 for 3rd straight victory

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored twice, Thatcher Demko made 27 saves and the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

Nikita Zadorov scored his first goal with Vancouver, J.T. Miller added a goal and Elias Pettersson had three assists. The Canucks improved to 37-12-6, good for 80 points and a six-point lead over Florida, Boston and Dallas.

J.T. Compher scored for Detroit, and Alex Lyon stopped 17 shots. The Red Wings fell to 27-20-6 with their second straight loss.

Miller opened the scoring on an unassisted goal, firing a wrist shot past Lyon at 7:37 of the first period. Lindholm got his first of the night at 9:31 when he wired a wrist shot off the post and in.

Zadorov made it a 3-0 at 7:09 of the second. After a wraparound attempt from Pettersson, Zadorov got the puck and fired a point shot.

Compher scored with 5:35 left in the second, and Lindholm added his second with 7:01 left in the third with a one-timer off a pass from Petterson.

