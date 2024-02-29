NHL fines Sabres coach Granato and Maple Leafs coach Keefe $25,000 each for arguing with officials

The NHL issued $25,000 fines each to Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato and Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe for separate instances of unprofessional conduct directed at officials. The league deemed both coaches crossed the line during games on Tuesday night. Granato was issued a bench minor in the third period of Buffalo’s 3-2 loss at Florida, after questioning officials for penalizing Zach Benson for tripping. Keefe was ejected in the final minutes of a 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Keefe declined to say what upset him.

