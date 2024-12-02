NHL fines Edmonton Oilers forward Jeff Skinner $2,000 for embellishment

NEW YORK (AP) — Edmonton Oilers forward Jeff Skinner has been fined $2,000 for embellishment during a recent game against the New York Rangers, the NHL said Monday. Skinner was issued a warning after a diving/embellishment incident in an Oct. 22 game. His second citation, which triggered the fine, came in the second period of a game against the Rangers on Nov. 23. Skinner lost his footing and the puck despite minimal contact from Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller. The Oilers forward looked toward the referee as he got up but no penalty call was made on the play.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.