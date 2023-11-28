NHL expands All-Star Weekend in Toronto, adding a women’s 3-on-3 event among the changes

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has expanded its upcoming All-Star Weekend in Toronto to add a women’s 3-on-3 event and bring back the popular player draft. The league announced the new “NHL All-Star Thursday” in a press release. Members of the new Professional Women’s Hockey League will take part in a game at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 1. Four All-Star captains matched with celebrities will draft their teams for the skills competition Friday and 3-on-3 tournament Saturday. Also Thursday, the NHL will honor the 1967 Maple Leafs, Toronto’s last team to win the Stanley Cup.

