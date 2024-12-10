NHL defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk retires after 14 seasons. Veteran won Cup in 2020 with Lightning

Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, who won a Stanley Cup with the 2020 Tampa Bay Lightning, is retiring after 14 NHL seasons. The 35-year-old from New Rochelle, New York, appeared in 952 regular-season games split between seven teams, along with 91 playoff appearances. Shattenkirk has gone unsigned since scoring six goals and 18 assists in 61 games with the Boston Bruins last season. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 draft by Colorado and went on to represent the United States at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

