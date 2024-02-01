NHL defends itself against criticism for not doing enough about diversity

TORONTO (AP) — NHL executive Kim Davis says the league has made progress on the diversity front in response to criticism from a member of the Hockey Diversity Alliance. Former player Akim Aliu told The Canadian Press he’s disappointed in how Davis and the league office have not taken advantage of their chances. Those comments echoed what Aliu and current player Nazem Kadri have said about the HDA’s fractured relationship with the NHL. Aliu said the league has actively tried to silence the organization that was founded in 2020 and had zero relationship.

