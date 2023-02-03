NHL continues diversity efforts during All-Star celebrations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The NHL is using its All-Star celebrations in South Florida to highlight its efforts to increase diversity in the sport. With All-Star weekend coinciding with the start of Black History Month, the league unveiled a mobile museum that highlights minority and underrepresented contributors to the game. The league also held a summit intended to teach people from underrepresented groups about hockey and consider careers in the NHL. The league’s initial advertisement for the summit was criticized by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who called it discriminatory because it said participants had to be nonwhite, female, LGBTQ or disabled.

