NHL coaching carousel takes Berube to Toronto, Keefe to New Jersey and Ruff back to Buffalo

There were eight coaching changes around the NHL this past offseason. The Toronto Maple Leafs made arguably the most important by hiring Stanley Cup champion Craig Berube to replace Sheldon Keefe after another early playoff exit. The New Jersey Devils hired Keefe as their third coach since March in the hopes that he gets them back to the playoffs in his second job running a team in the league. The Buffalo Sabres brought back Lindy Ruff not long after his firing in New Jersey, and younger teams in San Jose, Columbus and Ottawa went with varied levels of experience behind the bench.

