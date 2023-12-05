NHL bringing 2024 draft to Las Vegas and The Sphere. League also says salary cap will rise in ’24

SEATTLE (AP) — The last centralized NHL Draft for the foreseeable future is going out with the glitz and bright lights of Vegas. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is moving forward with holding the 2024 draft at The Sphere in Las Vegas, the new venue that opened in September and bills itself as the largest spherical structure in the world. The league also says the salary cap will go up to $87.7 million for the 2024-25 season. Plans are moving forward with the idea of holding a mini-international tournament in February 2025 featuring four countries as a lead in to the 2026 Olympics.

