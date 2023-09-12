NHL and NHLPA are now planning to hold a scaled-down World Cup of Hockey in February 2025

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The NHL and NHL Players’ Association are still planning to hold a World Cup of Hockey in February 2025. But the concept of the tournament has been scaled back from the original intent given the timeframe and uncertainty over Russian players. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the league and players union have discussed an alternative format that wouldn’t involve eight teams playing over a span of 16 days. Daly wouldn’t specify what ideas were being discussed for the 2024 World Cup. He added the planning for it is going on simultaneously with work toward getting NHL players back to the Olympics in 2026.

