NHL All-Star skills to feature golf event, beach dunk tank

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL All-Star Skills Competition is set to feature two new outdoor events in South Florida. Six players will play a par 4 with a combination of golf and hockey shots in one of them. The other is a “splash shot competition” in which players will shoot pucks to dunk their opponents. The third new event indoors is a goaltender shooting competition. The league started going outside for new skills competition ideas last year on the Las Vegas Strip. All-Star Weekend is Feb. 3 and 4 in Sunrise and Fort Lauderdale.

