N’Guessan scores 21 points, grabs 15 rebounds to lead Kansas State over New Orleans 89-65

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — David N’Guessan scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Kansas State to an 89-65 victory over New Orleans in a season opener for both teams. Max Jones added 19 points and five assists and Brendan Hausen scored 15 points for Kansas State. The pair each made four of the Wildcats’ 13 3-pointers. N’Guessan finished 10-of-14 shooting from the field. Jah Short scored 19 points to lead New Orleans. It was New Orleans’ coach Stacy Hollowell’s first game at the helm.

