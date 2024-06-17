N’Golo Kanté crucial to France’s success once again after 2 years out of the team

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — With all the attention on Kylian Mbappé and his injured nose, N’Golo Kanté’s tireless defensive midfield work was quietly crucial to France’s 1-0 win over Austria at the European Championship on Monday. Kanté had not played a competitive game for France in two years. It was as if the 33-year-old had never been away. He stopped Austria counterattacks, completed 92% of his passes and preserved France’s lead following an Austria own goal.

