NFL’s late Sunday afternoon doubleheader window continues to get the most scrutiny and viewers

When the NFL schedule gets released, fans and commentators obsess over how many prime-time appearances teams will make. The biggest competition and most attention when it comes to formulating the schedule each year is the late afternoon window for Fox and CBS. The 4:25 p.m. Sunday spot is the most-viewed game of the week. So it isn’t a surprise that the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys will be showcased often. Fox received the most-desired game on the schedule with the Chiefs visiting the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 20. It will mark the first time since Fox started carrying the NFL in 1994 that it has a Super Bowl rematch.

