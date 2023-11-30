NFL’s first Black Friday game averages 9.61 million viewers on Amazon Prime Video

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL and Amazon Prime Video’s first attempt at a Black Friday game ended up being the most-watched game of the day, even though the audience came in lower than what some had estimated. The Miami Dolphins’ 34-13 victory over the New York Jets averaged 9.61 million viewers according to Nielsen. Viewership peaked at 11.18 million from 5-5:15 p.m. EST. It was Amazon’s second-least viewed game of the season, behind the 9.56 million that tuned in for the Chicago Bears’ win over the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 9. Amazon Prime Video came into Black Friday averaging 12.27 million viewers on “Thursday Night Football”.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.