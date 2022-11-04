NFL’s Ferguson brothers among 32 Salute to Service nominees

NEW YORK (AP) — Brothers and fellow long snappers Reid Ferguson of the Buffalo Bills and Blake Ferguson of the Miami Dolphins are among the 32 team nominees for the NFL’s Salute to Service award. The Salute to Service award is presented by the league and USAA and recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni for their commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities. Three finalists will be announced in January, with the winner recognized during the NFL Honors award show in February during the week of the Super Bowl. Among others nominated are Seattle general manager John Schneider, Atlanta coach Arthur Smith, Washington coach Ron Rivera and San Francisco tight end George Kittle.

