NFL’s accelerator program gives minority coaches optimism that new system works

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Getting lessons on how to manage a crisis and deal with the media will help Houston quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka when and if they interview for NFL head coaching jobs. That’s exactly what the NFL’s coach accelerator program is designed to do. This three-day program coincides with the league’s spring meetings. Their current teams also are starting the third and final phase of the offseason. That also kept the 28 assistant coaches very busy during breaks. This is the NFL’s fifth accelerator program since 2022 designed to put minority candidates with team owners who make hiring decisions. Optimism is even higher with the NFL currently having its most head coaches of color yet with nine.

