NFLPA’s Lloyd Howell tackles field issues, gambling and more in his first state of the union address

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The 49ers’ issues with their practice fields at the Super Bowl gave the NFL Players Association an opportunity to highlight players’ desire for grass fields across the league. NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell emphasized the importance of installing grass fields, discussed modifications to the league’s gambling policy, dismissed consideration to eliminate the hip-drop tackle and more in his first state of the union address since moving into the role eight months ago. An NFLPA survey revealed that 92% of players prefer to play on high-quality grass and 6% percent were indifferent between grass and synthetic turf. Most of the 2% who prefer synthetic turf are kickers.

