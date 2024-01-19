NFL will keep the scouting combine in Indianapolis in 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL scouting combine will remain in Indianapolis through 2025. League executive Peter O’Reilly made the announcement Thursday, He praised the city’s ability to “innovate” and help the league “evolve both the setup for the football evaluation process as well as growing the in-person experience for football fans in the region and across the country.” Indianapolis has hosted the combine since 1987, but the league has given other cities the opportunity to campaign to host it in the future.

