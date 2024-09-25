NFL upholds Chargers safety Derwin James Jr.’s 1-game suspension

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr.‘s suspension has been upheld by the NFL. The decision was made by hearing officer Derrick Brooks, who was jointly appointed by the league and the players’ union. James was suspended one game without pay by the NFL on Monday for repeated violations of rules intended to protect players’ health and safety. He has five unnecessary roughness penalties in his last 18 games, the most in the league by a defensive player. According to contract data from the NFL Players Association, the one-game suspension will cost him $708,333 in salary.

