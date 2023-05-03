NFL touts economic impact of inaugural Germany game

MUNICH (AP) — The NFL says its inaugural regular-season game in Germany created an economic impact of 70.2 million euros ($77.6 million) for host city Munich. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 last November at a sold out Allianz Arena and this coming season two regular-season games will be held in Germany. The economic figures highlighted the release of the league’s “Munich Game Impact Assessment” report. The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots both will play in Germany in 2023 — with their respective opponents not yet announced. The NFL has been staging games in London since 2007 but Germany has surpassed Britain as the NFL’s largest market in Europe.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.