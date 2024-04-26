NFL to allow players to wear protective soft-shell helmet covers during games

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL says will allow players to wear protective soft-shell helmet covers known as Guardian caps during games next season if they choose. The league is also expanding the use of the devices during practices. Defensive backs and receivers have joined the position groups now required to wear the caps during all contact practices. The NFL has mandated the caps’ use at practices for some players since 2022. Quarterbacks, kickers and punters are the only remaining position groups not required to wear them during practice. No players will be required to wear the caps during games, but they now have the option to do so.

