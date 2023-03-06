NFL suspends Panthers safety Sean Chandler for 2 games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The NFL has suspended Carolina Panthers reserve safety Sean Chandler without pay for the first two games of the 2023 regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Chandler will become an unrestricted free agent on March 15. The fifth-year safety played in all 17 games last season, mostly on special teams. He is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He has spent the last two seasons with the Panthers.

