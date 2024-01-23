NFL selects veteran referee Bill Vinovich to lead officiating crew for Super Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran referee Bill Vinovich will lead the officiating crew for Super Bowl next month in Las Vegas. The NFL announced Tuesday that Vinovich will work his third Super Bowl and be joined by a crew that includes umpire Terry Killens, down judge Patrick Holt, line judge Mark Perlman, field judge Tom Hill, side judge Allen Baynes, back judge Brad Freeman and replay official Mike Chase. The league selects officials on merit for the Super Bowl, so Vinovich isn’t working with his regular crew. Vinovich was the referee for a controversial call in the NFC championship game in January 2019.

