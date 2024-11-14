INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL scouting combine is staying in Indianapolis through 2026. The state’s tourism office announced the deal on Thursday, extending a partnership with the league that began in 1987 and was previously set to run through 2025. The event generated a record-setting $9.26 million in economic impact in 2024 while attracting more than 27,200 fans who attended the family-friendly Combine Experience. The 2025 combine runs from Feb. 27 to March 2.

