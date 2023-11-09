NFL says juniors declaring for draft can play in 3 of the all-star games, including Senior Bowl

Juniors who declare for the NFL draft will be eligible for three of the college all-star games after this season, including the Senior Bowl. The league sent a memo to all 32 NFL teams informing them that the East-West Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl and HBCU Legacy Bowl can now accept juniors into the game. Underclassmen who had graduated were already eligible. The memo, obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, was previously reported by The Athletic and ESPN. The rule change doesn’t apply to other all-star games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.