NFL salary cap will be $224.8 million in 2023

The NFL’s salary cap will be $224.8 million in 2023, an increase of $16.6 million. The league informed teams of the new cap figure on Monday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press. Overall, the cap is up $42.3 million from 2021, when it was at $182.5 million after the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic caused a decrease of nearly $10 million. Teams must be under the cap by 4 p.m. ET on March 15. Quarterbacks will have the highest franchise tag cost at $32,416,000 followed by linebackers at $20,926,000, wide receivers at $19,743,000 and defensive ends $19,727,000.

