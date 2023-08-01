NFL revises personal conduct policy to expand penalties for sexual assault offenses

The NFL has revised its personal conduct policy to expand the definition of sexual assault offenses that could result in a more severe penalty. A first violation of sexual assault “involving physical force or committed against someone incapable of giving consent or involving threats or coercion” will result in a suspension of six games without pay “with possible upward or downward adjustments based on any aggravating or mitigating factors,” according to the policy which was obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

