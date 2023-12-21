NFL receptions leader Keenan Allen will miss second straight game when Chargers host Bills

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — NFL receptions leader Keenan Allen will miss his second straight game due to a heel injury. The Los Angeles Chargers declared Allen out Thursday for their Saturday night home game against the Buffalo Bills. Allen leads the league with 108 catches, a Chargers single-season record. He has 1,243 yards receiving, which ranks fourth in the NFL.

