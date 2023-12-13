NFL receptions leader Keenan Allen out for Chargers’ Thursday night game at Raiders

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — NFL receptions leader Keenan Allen has been declared out for the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders because of a heel injury. Allen leads the league with 108 catches and is fourth in yardage. Not having Allen in the lineup is a tough setback for Bolts quarterback Easton Stick, who is making his first NFL start after Justin Herbert suffered a broken index finger on his right hand. Herbert had surgery on Tuesday and is out for the remainder of the season.

