NFL receiver, assistant coach Cotchery named head coach at Division II Limestone

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — NFL receiver and assistant coach Jerricho Cotchery was named head coach at Division II Limestone on Thursday. Cotchery was the team’s assistant head coach and receivers coach the past two years. He was promoted after coach Mike Furrey was named receivers coach at South Carolina. Cotchery was a standout at North Carolina State and played 12 seasons in the NFL for the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. He served as Panthers receivers coach from 2017-19.

