NFL puts Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross on exempt list amid misdemeanor charge of domestic battery

KANSAS CITY, MO. (AP) — The NFL placed Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross on the Commissioner Exempt List three days after he pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Ross is not allowed to practice or attend games while on the list. Ross was released from jail Tuesday after posting $2,500 bond. He is due again in court on Dec. 4. The Chiefs said they were aware of his arrest but had no comment.

