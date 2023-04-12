NFL prospect Michael Jefferson involved in fatal crash

By The Associated Press
FILE - Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson (8) scores a touchdown against Georgia Southern during an NCAA football game Nov. 10, 2022, in Lafayette, La. NFL prospect Jefferson was involved in a fatal car accident. Jefferson's agent, Jon Perzley, told ESPN that the player suffered injuries in the accident Sunday evening, April 9, 2023, that required multiple operations. Perzley did not immediately respond to an email sent by The Associated Press on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Hinton]

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — NFL prospect and former Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson has been involved in a fatal car accident in Mobile County. Jefferson’s agent tells ESPN that the player suffered injuries in the accident Sunday evening that required multiple operations. Fifty-five-year-old Charles A. Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided head-on with a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Jefferson, a 23-year-old from Mobile. Jefferson played the last two seasons at Louisiana after transferring from Alabama State. He finished with his best season, catching 51 passes for 810 yards and seven touchdowns.

