NFL prospect Michael Jefferson involved in fatal crash

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — NFL prospect and former Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson has been involved in a fatal car accident in Mobile County. Jefferson’s agent tells ESPN that the player suffered injuries in the accident Sunday evening that required multiple operations. Fifty-five-year-old Charles A. Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided head-on with a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Jefferson, a 23-year-old from Mobile. Jefferson played the last two seasons at Louisiana after transferring from Alabama State. He finished with his best season, catching 51 passes for 810 yards and seven touchdowns.

