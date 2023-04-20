NFL prospect Jefferson released from hospital after crash

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Former Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Michael Jefferson has been released from the hospital. He was involved in a car accident earlier this month in April in which a 55-year-old man was killed. An attorney says in a statement that the NFL hopeful is out of the hospital and faces a “grueling rehabilitation.” The attorney also says Jefferson is optimistic that he can have a successful NFL career.

