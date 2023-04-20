NFL prospect Jefferson released from hospital after crash

By The Associated Press
FILE - Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson (8) scores a touchdown against Georgia Southern during an NCAA football game Nov. 10, 2022, in Lafayette, La. NFL prospect Jefferson was involved in a fatal car accident. Jefferson's agent, Jon Perzley, told ESPN that the player suffered injuries in the accident Sunday evening, April 9, 2023, that required multiple operations. Perzley did not immediately respond to an email sent by The Associated Press on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Hinton]

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Former Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Michael Jefferson has been released from the hospital. He was involved in a car accident earlier this month in April in which a 55-year-old man was killed. An attorney says in a statement that the NFL hopeful is out of the hospital and faces a “grueling rehabilitation.” The attorney also says Jefferson is optimistic that he can have a successful NFL career.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.