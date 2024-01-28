NFL Playoff Glance
|All Times EST
|Wild-card Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 13
Houston 45, Cleveland 14
Kansas City 26, Miami 7
|Sunday, Jan. 14
Green Bay 48, Dallas 32
Detroit 24, L.A. Rams 23
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, ppd. to Jan. 15
|Monday, Jan. 15
Buffalo 31, Pittsburgh 17
Tampa Bay 32, Philadelphia 9
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 20
Baltimore 34, Houston 10
San Francisco 24, Green Bay 21
|Sunday, Jan. 21
Detroit 31, Tampa Bay 23
Kansas City 27, Buffalo 24
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 28
|AFC
Kansas City at Baltimore, 3 p.m. (CBS)
|NFC
Detroit at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 11
|At Las Vegas
TBD, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)
<
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.