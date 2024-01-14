NFL Playoff Glance
|All Times EST
|Wild-card Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 13
Houston 45, Cleveland 14
Kansas City 26, Miami 7
|Sunday, Jan. 14
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, ppd. to Jan. 15
Green Bay at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)
L.A. Rams at Detroit, 8 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
|Monday, Jan. 15
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21
NFC lowest remaining seed at San Franciso, TBD
Houston or Pittsburgh at Baltimore, TBD
NFC two remaining seeds at higher seed, TBD
Houston at Kansas City or Kansas City at Buffalo, TBD
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 28
|AFC
AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3 p.m. (CBS)
|NFC
NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 11
|At Las Vegas
TBD vs TBD, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)
