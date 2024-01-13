NFL Playoff Glance
|All Times EST
|Wild-card Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 13
Cleveland at Houston, 4:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
Miami at Kansas City, 8 p.m. (Peacock)
|Sunday, Jan. 14
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)
L.A. Rams at Detroit, 8 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
|Monday, Jan. 15
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21
NFC lowest remaining seed at San Franciso, TBD
AFC lowest remaining seed at Baltimore, TBD
NFC two remaining seeds at higher seed, TBD
AFC two remaining seeds at higher seed, TBD
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 28
|AFC
AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3 p.m. (CBS)
|NFC
NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 11
|At Las Vegas
TBD vs TBD, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)
