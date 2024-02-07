NFL Players Association president says plastic was not placed on UNLV fields where 49ers practice

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — NFL Players Association president JC Tretter said Wednesday that plastic was supposed to be placed on top of UNLV’s practice fields but was never installed. The NFL placed natural grass on top of the Rebels’ field turf. San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan complained it was too soft. The 49ers are practicing at UNLV this week for Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

