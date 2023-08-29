NFL places Jaguars CB Chris Claybrooks on exempt list amid domestic violence charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The NFL placed Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks on the commissioner’s exempt list Tuesday following his July arrest on domestic battery and false imprisonment charges. Claybrooks is not allowed to practice or attend games while on the list. The announcement came as the Jaguars paired down their roster to 53 players. A fourth-year backup from Memphis, Claybrooks has a pretrial hearing scheduled for next month that could provide some clarity on whether the league suspends him, and if so, for how long. Claybrooks entered a plea of not guilty earlier this month. The domestic battery charge is a misdemeanor, and the false imprisonment charge is a third-degree felony.

