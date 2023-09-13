NFL passing games struggled in least productive opening week in years

NFL passing games struggled to get off the ground in Week 1. Whether it was because of quarterbacks being rusty from a lack of preseason action, wet weather that impacted several games or improved defense, this was one of the worst opening weekends for passing in years no matter the measurement. Nineteen of the 32 teams failed to reach even 200 yards of net passing offense in their openers, the first time that has happened in any week of the season since Week 3 in 2008. In all, teams combined for just 194.5 net yards passing per game for the lowest total in Week 1 of a season since 2006.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.