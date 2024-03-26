NFL owners don’t vote on Tom Brady’s bid to buy a minority share of the Raiders

NFL owners didn’t vote Tuesday on Tom Brady’s bid to purchase a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. That puts into question how long the transaction will take or if it will even occur at all. Commissioner Roger Goodell said at the league meetings in Orlando, Florida, that the process is moving forward. Owners have concerns about Raiders owner Mark Davis offering Brady a discounted price because that would potentially lower the franchise value. WNBA owners approved his bid to buy a minority share of the Las Vegas Aces on Oct. 2.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.