NFL officiating can create controversy, even at a Super Bowl. Here are some memorable calls

NFL officiating tends to be memorable to fans, players and coaches only when it involves an error — especially in a Super Bowl. And there are examples of rulings that drew attention. With the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers set to play in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday, the AP takes a look at some calls and no-calls that were noticed during this regular season and high-profile postseason games from the recent past. There were even examples in each of the past two Super Bowls and in two regular-season games involving the Chiefs in 2023.

