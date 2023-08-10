NFL Network and NFL RedZone will be offered direct to consumer on ‘NFL+’ service

The NFL is making additional moves to reach more fans with direct-to-consumer offerings. The league announced on Thursday that NFL Network and NFL RedZone will be available on “NFL+,” the streaming service the league launched last year. According to Nielsen’s cable estimates, NFL Network is available to 51.1 million customers, which is the most for a network run by a professional league or college conference. NFL RedZone has also gained increased distribution the past couple of years as the league has renewed its carriage agreements with cable, satellite and streaming providers.

