NFL MVP could be on the line when Brock Purdy’s 49ers host Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — If a December matchup between the top two teams in the NFL didn’t provide high enough stakes, the league MVP could be decided Monday night when the San Francisco 49ers host the Baltimore Ravens. San Francisco features the current favorite for the award in quarterback Brock Purdy and another contender in running back Christian McCaffrey. The Ravens’ candidate is quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has the second-best odds to win the award for the second time in his career.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.